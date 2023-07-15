'I couldn't believe': Edmonton golfer bags once-in-a-lifetime shot, twice

A casual night of golf Friday, turned into a once-in-a-lifetime moment for an Edmonton golfer.

After sinking her first ever hole-in-one at River Ridge Golf Club, interior designer Taylor Mah shot another one just a few holes later.

"I hit it, looked pretty good.

"And then all of a sudden I'm like, 'Oh my god. I think – I think that went in.

'Did you guys see that?'"

In the history of the PGA tour, there have been four times a player has scored two hole-in-ones in the same round.

"Felt pretty good," she said. "I looked it up after the round, the odds of that were 67 million to one.

"So I technically had a better chance of winning the lottery."

Mah isn't a pro-golfer, but she's an avid one and plays a few times a week - though she's never come in under par on a round until Friday.

"First time for everything," she said.

Mah bagged both aces on par 3 holes. She hit the first 105-yards with her 9 iron. Three holes later she used her 6 iron to drop the ball into the hole 135-yards away.

"I posted on Instagram, that was probably the most likes and DMs I've ever gotten in my entire life," she said.

She was in shock after both shots, she said. While only one was filmed, the second shot was witnessed by the group of golfers waiting to tee up behind.

"Honestly, I want someone to send it to Nelly Korda so that maybe she can like, I don't know, send me a message," she added. "That would make my day."

Mah plans to keep golfing and hoping for the occasional ace. But, for now, she's happy with what she has - one more hole-in-one than her brother.

"You know, the prodigal son, I have one-upped him and I honestly think my dad was prouder of me in this moment than when I graduated from engineering at the U of A," she added. "This is way cooler."