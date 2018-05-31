A Tom Thomson painting that was stashed away for years in the dark of an Edmonton basement was auctioned off for $481,250 on Wednesday night – and its former owner was shocked.

“I had no idea it was going to go so high,” Glenna Gardiner said. “It’s been a long time since I felt really excited, so it just felt like a quiver in my stomach.”

The 18 cm by 25 cm painting of “Lake in Algonquin Park” belonged to her late father and he had always claimed it was a Thomson original.

She said she never appreciated the artwork and thought her father was joking because she couldn’t believe that an actual Thomson painting would be hung in her family’s home.

One day when she and her friend were cleaning the basement, the friend took a liking to the painting and believed it may be valuable.

Two years later, Gardiner gave the artwork to her friend as a gag gift for her 70th birthday.

“When I opened it, I just laughed hysterically,” Marit Main said. “It was really funny because we had talked so much about me wanting to have her get it checked out.”

Eventually, Main brought the brought it to Heffel Fine Art Auction House, where experts verified it was painted by Thomson and worth between $125,000 and $175,000.

Gardiner said she was worried the painting wouldn’t fetch a large amount at the auction.

“Right at the beginning, there seemed to be pregnant pauses between biddings and I thought, ‘Oh my goodness, am I going to have enough for the cruise?’ And then it picked up and it just kept on going. I kept on thinking it was going to end soon.”

The president of the Heffel Fine Art Auction said Thomson is considered an unofficial member of the Group of Seven and since he died when he was just 39, few of his artwork is up for grabs.

“It’s an extremely rare opportunity, not only to have a Tom Thomson, but to have a Tom Thomson related to a monument work in the national gallery in our country,” David Heffel explained.

The painting Gardiner’s family owned is a sketch, which was later adapted into a larger painting that’s hanging in the National Gallery of Canada.

Gardiner said she likely won’t go to Ottawa to see the canvas.

“Someone told they didn’t think the one in the art gallery wasn’t as good as the sketch he did, so I will just have the memory of the sketch,” she said.

Gardiner said her father will probably feel vindicated and laughing if he were alive to see the painting go to auction.

She said even though the painting meant a lot to her father, she believes it is time to let others enjoy it.

With the money she fetched for the painting, she will be taking her friend and the friend’s husband on a Mediterranean cruise next May.