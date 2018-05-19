Millions around the world tuned in to watch Prince Harry and Meghan Markle tie the knot on screens around the world. But at least one Edmontonian got a “once-in-a-lifetime opportunity” to see the royal couple in person.

Zach Sept, who’s from the Edmonton-area but now lives in London, England, said he caught a train to Windsor less than four hours before the big event and managed to get a prime spot to catch a glimpse of the newlyweds.

“We were really lucky, to be honest. There was a long line getting through the metal detectors…once we got through, we saw our opening and we just went for it,” Sept said.

Sept was standing in the front of the procession route and did not have to wait long before Harry and Meghan rode by in their carriage.

“It was fantastic. The mood was great, the atmosphere was crazy. Everyone was so excited when they drove by, we were so hyped up. Everyone was cheering.”

Local viewing parties

Some Edmontonians joined in on the festivities from across the pond, waking up before dawn to watch the highly-anticipated nuptials, which started at 5 a.m. MST.

While some chose to watch at home in their pajamas – or record the event on PVR – others put on their fancy hat and best attire to attend one of the viewing parties in the city.

The Fairmont Hotel Macdonald welcomed 130 guests to its “little castle” for breakfast as they watched Harry and Meghan exchange their vows on large screens.

“This is thrilling. It was really fun to sit with a group of monarchist and watch a very happy event,” Wendy Andrews said.

Joslyn Black with the Hotel Macdonald said the tickets sold out in four days, demonstrating how much Edmontonians' interest in being a part of the royal wedding.

“[They're] very excited to take part in this once-in-a-generation [event]. It will be another 25 years before they see another wedding of this magnitude,” Black said.

Milena Santoro, who said she is a huge fan of the royals, organized Edmonton Royal Wedding at The Art of the Cake.

"I had to make sure that I produced something that represented Edmonton and the community, but also took part in the royal extravaganza that's happening on the world level," Santoro said.

"My favourite moment was when Harry looked at Meghan. I did shed a tear."

The high tea viewing party welcomed about 40 self-proclaimed “royal watchers” who were all dressed in top hats and fascinators.

“We have such a connection to the Royals: with the Queen coming here, Will and Kate visiting. It’s incredible—even just to be a small part of that is just amazing,” Carter Buchanan said.

The event fundraised money for the Stollery Children’s Hospital Foundation and Edmonton Food Bank.

For a recap of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding, visit CTV's Royal Wedding page.