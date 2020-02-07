EDMONTON -- A St. Albert homeowner caught in the middle of an ugly dispute between contractors is worried it will prevent her from being able to sell her property.

Some residents in the Edmonton suburb received letters this week informing them that Copperline, an excavating company hired by Ledcor to help install a fibre-optic internet line in the area, had placed builder's liens on their homes.

Many of the property owners were taken aback by the notices because the contractors were hired by TELUS, not them — and the work had simply taken place on their land.

"My neighbour sent me a message and was like, 'Did you get this letter in the mailbox?' and she was kind of panicking," said Jessie Tribe. "So I checked and obviously I had the same letter."

The $91,000 lien couldn't have come at a worse time for Tribe, whose house is up for sale.

"For us, if we got an offer on our home, I'd have to clear a $91,000 lien off before the transaction could complete. And I don't have $91,000," she said. "The problem is it's a super deflated market right now anyway. It's really hard to sell a house."

When initially reached by CTV News Edmonton, Copperline Excavating said the liens were filed against the utility right of way on those properties because the company says it was not paid by Ledcor.

"We are simply relying upon the rights and remedies available to us under Alberta law," Copperline president and CEO Jamie Black said Wednesday.

Black later said the issue had been resolved and the liens would be discharged. TELUS also told CTV News the process for reversing them would begin Thursday morning.

But according to Tribe, the lien was still in effect Friday and when she called the land titles office, they told her not one lien removal request had been received.

"It was actually impossible anyway," she said. "It wouldn’t have ever happened anyhow because the liens don’t magically come off your title. It takes time."

A lawyer says it's a rare tactic, but the builder's lien is being as "security" for the debt Copperline is owed.

"We deal with builders' liens on a daily basis, but this is the first time I’ve heard of property owners being liened for a major project involving utilities," said Richard Verhaeghe.

He said any laywers involved in a potential house sale of one of the liened propreties would see the liens on a title search, and "basically everything will stop until it's been dealt with."

Contacted by CTV News again Friday, Copperline Excavating reiterated that it had reached a resolution with Ledcor.

"As soon as they pay this money, the liens will be in the process of being discharged," the company said.

TELUS told CTV News it was aware of three homeowners who were in the process of selling their homes when the liens were placed on their titles.

"We are in contact with the home owners to keep them updated as this gets fully resolved, and have expressed our deep apologies for this situation," the telecommunications company said in a statement.

Hours later, TELUS said the one of the three homes had their liens removed, and that it was in the process of reaching the two other homeowners. CTV News has reached out to them to confirm.

Despite everything, Tribe said she has sympathy for the excavating company.

"I feel bad for him he’s probably a small business owner that wanted his bills paid. I get that," she said. "But on the flip side of that, here we are potentially missing out on selling our home that we need to sell."

With a report from CTV News Edmonton's Nicole Weisberg