'I don't think it's a place for loitering': Drayton Valley wants to stop the unhoused from using civic centre
Town council in Drayton Valley is looking for more enforcement at the civic centre because unhoused residents have been using the vestibule as a place to get warm.
The issue was discussed at a meeting on Sept. 18.
Coun. Rick Evans expressed concerns after witnessing individuals using the vestibule to charge their phones and visit, and others who went into the bathroom for around 30 minutes.
He said he believes it would be helpful if the front desk staff were able to contact the Community Peace Officer (CPO) for help in moving those individuals along.
A couple of weeks ago, council directed administration to be more on top of individuals loitering in the main entry of the civic centre.
Wally Ferris, the chief administrative officer for the town, said since that point, administration has increased their efforts to deter individuals from using the main entry as a warming place.
This includes directing the front desk staff to contact the CPO or RCMP if needed, putting up signs, and Ferris himself asking the individuals to move along on occasion.
“At the end of the day, Coun. Evans, they're not doing anything illegal,” said Ferris. He added that there might be a need to get some legal advice when it comes to determining who is allowed to use the public washroom.
Evans said he’s concerned about the families who come in and out of the library as they may be uneasy about an individual lying on the floor in the foyer while charging their phone.
He says he would like to see a CPO contacted right away, rather than giving the individual time to warm up or take a nap while their phone is charging.
“I would just ask that we be a bit more proactive and not so accommodating,” said Evans.
Coun. Monika Sherriffs expressed agreement with Evans, saying that the Warming Hearts Centre is there to provide that kind of support.
She says those who have been banned from Warming Hearts have to deal with the consequences of their actions and that doesn't include using the civic centre for a warming space.
Sherriffs is also concerned that these individuals are not receiving fines for when they are loitering or trespassing in buildings.
“There are a few occasions where I have seen the unhoused intoxicated and it's very obvious that they're under the influence because they're doing some sort of a moon dance in the middle of the street,” said Sherriffs.
“Just moving them along… I don't think that's enough. I think fining them for public intoxication should start happening.”
She says she doesn't believe the excuse that most of them can't afford it.
“Most of them are on some kind of government assistance. They do have money. They do need a clean record to get their driver's license renewed, they need a driver's license to get into the food bank. There is a system,” she says.
“If they don't like being fined in Drayton Valley they can move to a town that is a little bit more lenient with that behaviour.”
According to the Income and Employment Support Act of Alberta, updated as of Aug. 1, 2024, unhoused, unemployed individuals who have a barrier for work, or disability, are given $594 per month.
Those who are unhoused and unemployed on Assured Income for the Severely Handicapped (AISH) will receive an additional top up of $199 for a total of $793 per month. If the unemployed are housed, they will receive an additional $115 for living with a relative, $135 for social housing, or $365 for private housing.
Sherriffs said there need to be stricter rules. One example she gives is someone who has a dog with them in a public facility. She says if there is no paperwork that proves the dog is a service animal, it should not be permitted in the facility.
Mayor Nancy Dodds said she would like to see administration reach out to Warming Hearts to find out why certain individuals were banned and if there would be a way that they could allow them to come back in.
“That's what the warming centre is there for,” said Dodds. “I don't think that a public building, the civic centre, is a place for public intoxication. I don't think it's a place for loitering or bringing [animals] in.”
Dodds said there needs to be an increase in enforcement. She said she doesn't believe they are coming in to use the bathroom so much as they are coming in to “do drugs or charge their phones.”
She said she believes that if these individuals can afford a phone, they can afford a fine.
Dodds referred to some recent break and enters caught on camera that have not received attention from the RCMP.
“Police reports were filed, and no police have gone to the businesses. [The criminals] have used wire cutters to break into the fences, to steal. There's been several crimes committed and still there has been no enforcement, no charges, and there's been no police that have showed up.”
“Breaking the law is breaking the law,” she continued. “We can't just keep saying they're breaking the law for survival because a crime is a crime.”
Dodds said that the tough love approach needs to be tried for a couple of months. If it's not successful, then they can say they've tried and move on to a different approach.
“I think council is very strong when we say we want to see the increase to the enforcement, we want to see changes in the community,” said Dodds. “That's not just from us. That's from the residents, from the businesses.”
Dodds said the Community Standards Bylaw is sufficient to deal with the issue and that legal advice isn't needed.
Coun. Amilla Gammana said that he understands that some of these individuals are going through a hard time, and some have mental health and addictions issues, but the community needs to be safe.
“We need to make sure that community members can go about their day in a safe and normal manner,” said Gammana. “We have resources already provided to these individuals to get some assistance and of course we need to advocate to the province to get more help and support, as this is a provincial matter.”
Gammana said he believes the town needs to lobby the province to get more help in providing these individuals the resources they need to end the cycle.
“In the meantime… we need to make sure that we enforce it. Make sure that we keep our streets and community safe.”
Sherriffs said she agrees with Gammana about lobbying the province for more help.
“We already, as a whole country, spend a lot of money on the unhoused and trying to provide services and help and shelters and so forth,” said Sherriffs.
She suggested that perhaps if an unhoused person were to get a fine, that amount could be deducted from the social assistance that they get. Sherriffs said it was her understanding that the minimum AISH payment in Alberta is approximately $1,800 per month.
“That's a lot of money for some person that's unhoused,” she says. “If they are misbehaving or breaking the law and they get $400 worth of tickets and the next payment they receive is maybe only $1,400, that might change their opinion about their lifestyle.”
Ferris said he has found the CPOs and RCMP have increased their efforts. He said at this time, a motion is not needed, but if in a couple of weeks council is still displeased, they could make a motion at that time to increase security.
“At the end of the day it's probably going to require a reallocation of resources, meaning something else won't get done, or some funding to hire some security,” said Ferris. He said, even at that point, security can't make any arrests.
Evans told Ferris that he didn't believe council was looking to spend money on private security, but would prefer to see some reallocation of CPOs to help with the issue.
