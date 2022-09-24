'I don't want giving to hurt': Edmonton Food Bank seeks donations of any size as demand soars

South Korea says North Korea test-fired missile toward sea

North Korea on Sunday fired a short-range ballistic missile toward its eastern seas, extending a provocative streak in weapons testing as a U.S. aircraft carrier visits South Korea for joint military exercises in response to the North's growing nuclear threat.

