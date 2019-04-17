The Alberta legislature will be made up of just two parties, after the United Conservatives dominated on Tuesday with a projected 63 seats, and the New Democrats formed the opposition with the remaining 24.

The Alberta Party, confident Albertans wanted a third option other than the bickering UCP and NDP, came away with zero seats on Election Day.

“I feel bad for our candidates; they worked so very hard,” Party Leader Stephen Mandel told CTV News.

CTV News has not officially declared a loss for Mandel in Edmonton-McClung, but he is trailing NDP incumbent Lorne Dach by more than 20 per cent. Advance poll votes will begin to be counted on Wednesday.

Former Alberta Party Leader Greg Clarke lost his seat in Calgary-Elbow to the UCP’s Doug Schweitzer by 2,000 votes.

The former Edmonton mayor admitted he knew Kenney would become premier, but hoped to have some representation in the legislature.

“I thought we would garner a few more seats, to be honest with you, but the people spoke and you have to respect that.”

As for his future, Mandel expects the party will reevaluate its leadership position.

“We’ll see what happens; tonight isn’t the night to decide on that. The board will make that decision and I will abide by that decision.”

Despite the disappointing night, Mandel is optimist the Alberta Party has a positive future in the province.

“I really believe deeply this is the party of the future in this province when people get away from this polarization and start looking ideas and what a party can be, what our province can be.”