'I feel proud to be here': ESL students share their stories through art
Students learning English as a second language got the chance to express themselves in a different way on Wednesday.
More than a dozen ESL students from NorQuest College in Edmonton took part in an art experience at Alberta Council for the Ukrainian Arts (ACUA) with local artists.
The students have primarily arrived in Canada over recent years, and the experience was designed to help them share their stories about leaving their countries and coming to their new home.
"The heart in the middle, you can see it is broken, because half is in my home country, and the other half is now here. It’s my home now. But because I’m a Canadian citizen now, I’m very proud for that," Jissell Munguia told CTV News Edmonton.
Munguia came to Canada five years ago from Honduras.
She plans to go to school to become a nurse after she finishes her ESL program.
She's excited about her future, but coming to Canada wasn't easy.
"When I separated from my family it was very hard. It challenges so many things when I came here, especially the language, the culture shock, and missing your family. Being away from them is so hard, I am alone here."
Theodora Harasymiw was one of the visual artists tasked with helping Munguia and others tell their stories.
"It was important for them because they all have a story. Instead of talking, talking, talking, which so many ESL students have to do, this is a visual interpretation, and I think, let them off the hook to play a little bit," she said.
"You pretty much have the whole globe sitting in one room, and you don’t want to put too much pressure on them about telling their story, but I think by creating a safe environment the story comes through."
Harasymiw said the stories she heard on Wednesday were emotional.
"I was brought to tears once or twice. They were pretty powerful stories."
A visual artist herself, Harasymiw is currently displaying an exhibition of her own at ACUA.
"The show that I have hanging right now is the Camino de Santiago, A Pilgrimage in Mosaic. I hiked the Camino with my 15-year-old son a year ago. Thirteen days from Portugal to Santiago, Spain, and I documented all 13 days in a visual format using photos, using found objects."
She believes art can be a powerful tool for anyone looking to express themselves.
"I think this is important for anybody. It doesn’t matter where you’re at."
NorQuest students show off their art pieces.
Munguia is proud of her art, and of her story.
"This was hard for me to put all my story in one piece of paper. But then when you realize this is your life, it was easy when I start making the path and all the challenges that I’ve faced, so now I feel proud to be here."
With files from CTV News Edmonton's Jessica Robb.
