'I feel really good': Alberta skier headed to China for paralympics

An Alberta para-nordic skier is on his way to Beijing to compete in the Paralympic Winter Games.

Derek Zaplotinksy was born in Smoky Lake, a town about 115 kilometres northeast of Edmonton, and he now trains in Canmore.

This will be his second Paralympics after he recorded two top-10 finishes in Pyeongchang in 2018.

“I feel good. I feel really good, more prepared than I was last time,” Zaplotinksy said.

“I'll know what to expect going in. The first time I didn't know how big of a deal it really was until I got there.”

The Paralympics start March 4.