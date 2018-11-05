The NDP MLA for Calgary-East is protesting a “culture of fear and intimidation” within her own caucus by not sitting in the legislature.

In a letter released to media Monday, Robyn Luff said her protest started last week. The MLA, who was elected in 2015, claimed she has been bullied by the leadership of the governing party since they took power that year.

“Under Rachel Notley’s leadership, every power that MLA’s [sic] are supposed to have to be able to represent their constituents in the legislature has been taken away or denied from the start. MLA’s [sic] must vote at the direction of the leader at all times,” Luff said in her statement.

The MLA went on to say questions from members are written by ministries, and handed to members to ask, and there is a fear an MLA could lose a seat on a committee or chance to speak in the house.

“This has the effect that there are only two voices heard in the legislature – that of the approved official NDP message, and that of the official approved UCP message.” Luff said. “It leads to hyper partisan rhetoric and no actual debate on bills.”

She said the “toxic culture” means Albertans are not “being represented properly.” She said she had tried to speak with members of party leadership about her concerns, including the Premier, but was told her concerns were not a priority.

Since then, Luff said she’d had statements taken away, and private member’s bills edited extensively until “they weren’t what I intended.”

Luff said she plans to continue her protest until a resolution has been presented.

Mason responds to letter

Government House Leader Brian Mason spoke to reporters at the legislature Monday, shortly after Luff’s letter was released.

“I don’t think it’s fair to her constituents to just say ‘I’m not happy with how things work so I’m not going to show up for work,’” Mason said. “I think she has a duty to be in the house and represent her constituents.”

Mason said he didn’t have more information on any specific incident than what was contained in the letter, “but I certainly don’t agree with the characterization that it amounted to bullying, I think members do have the opportunity to speak their mind.”

“When we elected 54 members [in 2015], there were only four of us that had been there before, so you had a lot of new people who were new to the parliamentary system,” Mason said.

“So you have to adjust to the norms of parliamentary life, and that involves having conversations with your colleagues, speaking up and so on, and then you support the direction forward once that’s been determined,” Mason said.

The long-time MLA said members have the chance to speak up within caucus and work with the leadership on concerns they have, but “unfortunately she didn’t let that take its course and the offer that there would be further opportunities to discuss some resolution to her concerns was cut short by her decision.”

With files from Bill Fortier