Chris Szott’s work can’t be seen on the screen, but audiences can definitely hear it. It’s the footsteps of characters, the clinking of glasses or someone sitting down; those small moments are reproduced by the local foley artist.

“Foley artists perform the sound in real time while watching the picture,” Szott explained.

The sound effects are made in post-production because during filming, the priority is to capture dialogue.

Szott studied audio engineering in school and learned about foley three years ago.

Last February, he had the opportunity to work on Blade Runner 2049 for five months as a foley assistant.

“To say I worked on a Blade Runner film, that’s just mind-blowing,” he said.

The film received five Oscar nods, two of them for sound editing and sound mixing.

As an assistant, Szott won’t receive a golden statue if the film wins, but he will be cheering on the crew from his Sherwood Park home.

“I think we are going to be on the edge of our seats hoping that all the blood, sweat and tears that we put in this film are going to be properly recognized.”

Szott plans on opening his open foley company in Edmonton soon.