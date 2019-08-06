Anne Bordeleau has been volunteering in the Sturgeon Hospital's gift shop for more than four decades, since before the current location even existed.

She now volunteers every Tuesday, chatting, joking and giving back to her community.

"I enjoy the girls I work with, the hospital's beautiful, I'm very caring for the hospital," Bordeleau said.

Her years of service alone are worth celebrating, but people gathered to mark her milestone birthday with a surprise party on this Tuesday morning.

"I just can't get over it," said Bordeleau. "This is lovely."

Friends, family, hospital staff, St. Albert Mayor Cathy Heron, Morinville-St. Albert MLA Dale Nally and the president of Alberta Health Services gathered to help her celebrate.

"Thank-you for the 46 years, the more than 10,000 volunteer hours. We wouldn't be here without you," Alberta Health Services President Verna Yiu said at the party.

Volunteering isn't the only thing that keeps Bordeleau young; she is also a gambler and a wine enthusiast. When she won the lottery two years ago, she donated a portion of her $1 million prize to the hospital.

"I have worked with very special people," she said.