A 50-year-old tree crashed to the ground in a backyard in northeast Edmonton during a storm Wednesday night.

The show of force from Mother Nature happened around 8 p.m. at a home in the Northmount neighbourhood where Dave Kostiek was watching the winds from his front window.

"The trees were bending, it was like a gale force wind," Kostiek explained. "I heard a loud bang and came around to the back and saw my 50-year-old tree laying on the ground."

While the definite cause of the tree’s demise is still uncertain, Kostiek thinks wind was the culprit.

"I was concerned with a lightning strike, but I’m pretty sure it was just blown over by the wind. The thing is probably 50-60 feet tall, and being top heavy like that, even a big think trunk like that isn’t going to hold up to Mother Nature."

The collapsing branches did bring down power lines at the Kostiek home, but power was restored in about two hours. Their garage was also slightly damaged and access to the shed was blocked off, but Kostiek laughed that it wasn’t all bad.

"My lawn mower is in the shed, so I might not be able to cut the grass... sorry dear."