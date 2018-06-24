Warning: Some of these images are graphic.

A Grande Prairie woman received more than 100 stitches after she was attacked by a pit bull on June 5.

Krystin Small was walking her two dogs when her neighbour arrived, opened her front door and her two pit bulls charged at them.

“The owner of the pit bulls, she jumped on one of her dogs and that was when Nova turned and bit me in the chest and knocked me down and started mauling me,” Small told CTV News. “He was biting my face, so close to my neck. I just never felt so much pain in my life.”

The attack was about 30 seconds long, but “felt like forever.” Over a dozen neighbours who heard her screams came to Small’s assistance, called EMS and her husband. Her dogs were not hurt.

The victim says she was bitten on her face, chest, back of the head, left hand and left foot. Small has an MRI on Wednesday on her hand, which currently has no use, and she has been using a walker to get around, as she can’t put weight on her foot.

The pit bull that mauled her, Nova, escaped and was found three weeks late – early Saturday morning. RCMP said the pit bull was behaving aggressively when they found him and decided to euthanize him “in the interest of public safety.”

Small is relieved.

“I’m happy about that. It’s the result we wanted.”