'I just thought it was foolish': St. Albert woman collects thousands of signatures against Millennium Park plans
Thousands of St. Albertans have weighed in on a new park some say is not worth the financial or environmental impact.
Millennium Park, first proposed in 2016, could cost the city upwards of $20 million and would see more than half the trees in the area removed.
The park is planned for a previously undeveloped wooded area between St. Albert Place and Lions park.
The original concept was approved in 2018 and included the removal of 28 per cent of the area's trees, with sections of wetland and upland forest preserved.
In 2023, that plan was changed to include 56 per cent of the area's trees removed.
A section of upland forest would remain, but a large section of wetland forest would be removed to accommodate a larger open lawn area and "improve views to the river."
Ciara Fraser started a petition against the park after St. Albert passed the first reading of a borrowing bylaw that would allow the city to borrow nearly the $21 million for the project.
"I just thought it was foolish to take down over half of these trees, fill in wetlands that exist and also to spend $20.8 million, which would eventually fall on the taxpayer," Fraser said.
The borrowing bylaw would cover the park's cost of $16.6 million and any additional spending needed if approved. The bylaws second and third reading are scheduled for April 16.
The petition's deadline was April 2, and it closed with more than 4,500 signatures.
While not everyone shared the same reason for signing, Fraser said it was a strong response.
"I would guess that if it were to go to a vote, about 95 per cent of the St. Albert population would agree that this park does not need to happen in this way, at this time and especially not at that price tag."
'We have to have a really good conversation"
St. Albert Mayor Cathy Heron said she appreciates the feedback and has heard from numerous residents with various concerns over plans for the area.
"At the same time I'm also hearing from almost everybody that they want something," Heron said. "It's a dead space in our downtown, but what we're going to do is still up in arms and the balance (is what) we're finding a difficulty in."
Heron said there are no detailed designs for the park yet, and council will be taking the community's feedback into consideration – though she did not say if any formal public engagement was planned.
"I think we have to have a really good conversation with the community on the value of community gathering and space and how that looks, and the compromise with the trees that are in the area," Heron said.
The most recent concept for St. Albert's Millennium Park would see more than half the area's trees removed, allowing for more open lawn spaces and clearer views of the river. (Photo: City of St. Albert)St. Albert residents Joel and Janine Laplante said they are against the current plans, but they would like to see something done.
"It's a natural area, it should be left the same," Janine said. "What I'd like to see in Millennium Park is something really simple: put some picnic tables and more fire pits, because that's what people like at Lions Park."
"Lions Park (nearby) is so well used," added Joel. "It's got picnic tables and places for people to gather, and quite often it's full right to the top.
"So I would say just extend that idea over to this Millennium Park … Leave the trees."
'Some trees do have to come down'
The forested area is part of the regional Sturgeon River wildlife movement corridor, and Fraser is worried removing so much of the vegetation could harm local animal populations.
"There's nuthatches that live in here, pileated woodpeckers, all sorts of different species utilize this area for food and for breeding," Fraser said. "And the wetlands, of course, provide extra space where amphibians and all sorts of vital species can live and breed."
Heron said many of the trees to be removed are younger trees or unhealthy trees that are "drowning" in the wetland area.
The current park's plans say the oldest trees in the area are found in the upland forest stands, which are currently "prioritized for retention." Heron said there will be trees replanted as well.
"We have a really robust urban forest strategy. We plant a lot of trees," Heron said. "With growth and with development some trees do have to come down."
The city of St. Albert contracted a consultant in 2023 to complete a biophysical assessment of the affected tree stands to look for federally or provincially protected species of concern.
None were found at the time, and Heron said a more detailed environmental assessment would be done as the park moves forward.
For more information on Millennium Park plans, visit the City of St. Albert's website.
With files from CTV News Edmonton's Evan Kenny
