'I just want my money': Customers waiting on refunds after river valley camping reservations cancelled
Customers of a local glamping company say they're out hundreds of dollars after their reservations were cancelled abruptly.
Jan Stout made a booking with Urban River Adventures (URA) last August for this summer.
She and two friends were supposed to check-in June 9 for a three-day birthday weekend.
Stout said she'd stayed with URA twice in the past.
"We loved it. It was quaint, it was quiet, and it was just like we were out in the middle of the wilderness," she told CTV News Edmonton.
She said she was in contact with the company about her reservation on May 26, and received a quick response to her query.
Five days later, she said URA notified her that her reservation was cancelled because the company was expanding the facility.
"May 31 we got the cancellation letter, and they said refunds would be given back in the order that they were received."
A follow-up email with the company left her feeling confused, Stout said.
"Another email said they had already refunded 50 per cent of the refunds in the order they received. I can’t believe that 50 per cent of the refunds were prior to Aug. 8, 2022."
Having only received the cancellation notice 10 days before their trip, Stout and her friends were forced to make other plans.
"It was a real shock because what do we do now? Last minute bookings. Thank God for VRBO."
The women booked a cabin at Wabamun Lake.
Stout is still waiting for her refund from URA.
"I just want my money, $575. It’s a chunk that could be spent elsewhere in my life. I don't want to drag them through the mud, I just want my money back."
"They've had it for 10 months."
Angela Scheck (left) and Jan Stout say they're waiting from refunds from Urban River Adventures.
Angela Scheck is in a similar position.
She booked a trip with URA in March.
She chose the facility because it could accommodate her mother's mobility issues.
"An email landed in my inbox almost two months later to the day, something like, 'We regret to inform you, blah, blah, blah,' and they were cancelling due to an expansion."
She was supposed to be checking in with her mother and sisters on Tuesday.
"We were really looking forward. Booked the hot tub, booked the sauna, got extra firewood, we were ready to go."
She said she's contacted the company about her refund, but hasn't received a satisfactory response.
"'It’s coming, you're scheduled for next week, or you're scheduled for the end of next week, they are coming in the order of when the bookings happened.' It just seemed like a lot of excuses why I’m not getting a refund."
URBAN RIVER ADVENTURES 'FRUSTRATED' WITH SITUATION
Steven Capp of URA said he's also frustrated with the refund situation.
"Our payment processer held the reserve fund, which is they're holding the funds in place now, and we're not able to access them until they release them," he told CTV News Edmonton on Tuesday.
He said he hopes to have refunds to all affected customers by the end of the month.
"We love our guests and we value them very much. They're the reason we got here."
Capp said the company is in the process of expanding - a process that started last October.
Instead of eight camping domes, there will eventually be 35 luxury accommodations.
Concept image of the new luxury accommodations at Urban River Adventures. (Credit: Urban River Adventures)
URA hopes to welcome guests to the new space this fall.
"We weren't sure when we were gonna pull the trigger on it. But the end of May was the best time to do it. We need to get started to get it finished."
"I'm excited about the expansion, but I'm very frustrated with the situation with the refunds."
Both Stout and Scheck say the expansion may not be enough to draw them back.
"They’ve left a really bad taste in my mouth. That’s not the way you do business," Stout said.
"Lack of customer service, lack of communication, lack of transparency, honesty, I just feel like they’ve taken a wrong turn and I don’t know if they can do right by it," Scheck said.
With files from CTV News Edmonton's Jessica Robb
