'I just wanted to see if the boy was OK': Teen who witnessed deadly assault testifies at manslaughter trial
Four witnesses were called to testify during day two of a teen's manslaughter trial.
The teen, SM who is now 17 years old, is one of seven youths charged in connection with the death of a 16-year-old in 2022.
The accused, victim, or name of the school close to where the incident happened cannot be named because of the Youth Criminal Justice Act and a publication ban.
"I saw a boy walking across the street and another group of boys following behind him," a young woman told the court on Wednesday.
CTV News Edmonton is not identifying the witness because she was a teen at the time.
She went on to say a boy jumped on the victim's back.
"It looked like he was struggling to get him off," she said.
She said he tried to walk away from the group of teens.
"Somehow he ended up on the ground," she recalled. "Then I saw that they were hitting him, they were shooting some sort of airsoft bb guns at him and hitting him with a hockey stick."
Crown prosecutor Jeff Rudiak asked the woman where the group was kicking the boy. "Everywhere. They were kicking him everywhere," she said.
"Who was kicking?" asked Rudiak. "All of them," she answered. When asked about who was punching the boy, the woman said: "There was one or two boys that did that."
"Did you see the airsoft gun?" asked Rudiak.
"I could hear it," she responded, leading Rudiak to ask, "How many shots were fired?"
"Approximately 20," she said.
The woman said the boy somehow managed to get up and was trying to walk away from the group when an "older gentleman" started yelling at them.
"Just trying to scare them off, I think," she told the court.
She said the group of teens walked past her and the boy who'd been attacked started "kind of stumbling."
"It looked like he was going to go back for his bag that he left," she told the court. "That’s when he fell where he was."
The woman said she called 911 and told the operator she could see blood on the boy's left side from what she believed was a stab wound.
"Then as we were waiting for the ambulance to show up his eyes rolled into the back of his head and his lips turned blue," the woman said, crying.
"He stopped breathing and I was still on the phone with the 911 operator when this happened. They told us to start compressions. So the lady that was there, I told her to start doing compressions."
Three Edmonton police officers, including a forensic photographer, also testified at the trial on Wednesday. Const. Matthew Faiazza was one of the first officers to arrive at the scene.
"I could see someone doing CPR on a male," Faiazza told the court. He said he ran over and offered to take over.
"There was blood on his pants and a puncture wound on the left side of his chest," Faiazza said.
He continued doing CPR until Edmonton Fire Rescue Services arrived.
"They stopped me and checked for a pulse. There was no pulse," he said.
The boy was taken to hospital where he died from his injuries about a week later.
Const. David Castillo said when he arrived there was a large crowd and that someone pointed him in the direction of a gun on the ground.
"I observed what appeared to be a black handgun similar to what I carry as an Edmonton police officer," Castillo said.
"I stepped on the firearm while still trying to conduct scene security," he said. "I thought that it was real so that’s why I stepped on it."
When Const. Castillo was able to safely inspect the firearm more closely he said he found a CO2 canister in the magazine.
"I thought it was a CO2 BBgun," he said, adding it looked very realistic. "Without removing the magazine I would think it was almost similar to what we carry."
During cross-examination, defence lawyer Brian Beresh's questions for the officers focused on when they arrived, the crowds, and what was near the scene.
Beresh had more questions for the young woman.
"You know what happened to the boy that got hurt, very tragic," Beresh said, telling her he just wanted to get to the truth of what happened.
He pointed out a discrepancy with the description she gave in court about what the boys were wearing compared to what she told police.
The woman didn't recall seeing a knife or actually seeing the boy hit with the field hockey stick.
When asked if she could tell who did what, she said "no."
"Things unfolded very quickly, like a flash?" Beresh asked. "Yes," she said.
The trial continues on Thursday.
Edmonton Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
When it comes to managing spending, more Canadians trust 'none' of the federal parties than Trudeau: Nanos
More Canadians say they 'trust none' of the federal political parties when it comes to economic management, than those who say they trust Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's Liberals.
Two men charged with first-degree murder in death of Calgary woman
Calgary police have arrested two men in connection with the disappearance and presumed death of a 29-year-old woman.
App store, Apple Music and other Apple services down
Multiple Apple services, including the App Store, Apple TV+ and Apple Music, were down on Wednesday for users in the United States, according to the company's status page.
'Starlight tour': Mi'kmaq fisher allegedly dumped without boots or phone feared death
One of two Mi'kmaq fishers who reported being dumped by federal fisheries officers far from home at 1 a.m. in Nova Scotia without footwear or phones says they walked for about six hours and feared they would die if they stopped.
Will there be new taxes in the federal budget? Minister noncommittal
The federal government has been rolling out bits of the upcoming federal budget over the last week, so far promising $23.5 billion in various new spending and loan measures. When asked whether that means the Liberals will be looking for additional revenue through new taxes, one federal minister was noncommittal.
World's oldest man dies at 114
Juan Vicente Perez Mora, the world's oldest man, has died at the age of 114, according to Guinness World Records.
Lamborghini written off after 13-year-old takes it for a joyride: West Vancouver police
A 13-year-old is facing several charges after crashing a Lamborghini on a West Vancouver highway, local police say.
Mysterious N.L. shipwreck finally out of the water
It took a few cuts with a chainsaw and the full strength of a 30-ton excavator, but a mysterious Newfoundland shipwreck has finally been pulled out of the water near the small community of Cape Ray.
Canadian man killed providing aid in Gaza was a military veteran with a young son
A Canadian man killed along with six other aid workers in the Gaza Strip on Monday is a military veteran from Quebec who leaves behind a partner and a one-year-old son.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Calgary
-
Two men charged with first-degree murder in death of Calgary woman
Calgary police have arrested two men in connection with the disappearance and presumed death of a 29-year-old woman.
-
Man seriously injured in crash on Stoney Trail off-ramp
A man was seriously injured in a crash on a Stoney Trail off-ramp on Wednesday afternoon.
-
Cliff Bungalow residents worried proposed development will undercut neighbourhood's history
Residents in Cliff Bungalow are convinced a new development proposal will zap some of the charm out of their historic neighbourhood.
Lethbridge
-
Alberta announces funding for rural medical training
The Government of Alberta has come up with a new plan to attract doctors to rural communities.
-
Mischief trial begins for three men charged in Alberta COVID-19 border blockade
A Crown prosecutor said Wednesday that the trial for three men charged over their roles in an Alberta border blockade two years ago has nothing to do with their beliefs or right to protest.
-
Castle Mountain Marie spreads a little love by handing out hugs to skiers
An employee at a southern Alberta ski resort is making visitors smile, one hug at a time.
Saskatoon
-
'Every little detail helps': Sask. family searches for answers on anniversary of daughter's disappearance
A Saskatchewan woman’s parents continue to search for answers on the seventh anniversary of their daughter’s disappearance.
-
“It’s going to be a different melt”: Sask. warm temperatures spark melt concerns
With the warmer-than-usual temperatures on Wednesday, some are thinking about the excess snow sitting around properties that will be melting rapidly and could cause issues.
-
Sask. climate activists have first day in court in lawsuit to decarbonize electrical grid
A group of climate activists suing the Saskatchewan government over its bid to build more gas-powered electric plants will soon have its first day in court.
Regina
-
'Engrained in every part of this province': Sask. remembers Rider great Jim Hopson
Saskatchewan is remembering former Roughriders player and executive Jim Hopson.
-
Private funeral to be held for victims of murder-suicide near Neudorf, Sask.
A private funeral service will be held for a family of four who died as the result of a murder-suicide at a farm near the village of Neudorf, Sask.
-
One dead following house fire in Lipton, Sask.
RCMP say one person is dead following a house fire in in the village of Lipton, Sask.
Vancouver
-
Advocate slams 'draconian' changes proposed to Vancouver bylaw on sheltering in parks
A series of proposed changes to a Vancouver bylaw that allows overnight sheltering in parks will create conditions that are neither realistic nor livable, according to an advocate, who says the move was made with "zero input" from the people whose lives will be affected.
-
Woman refused to provide information after dog attack: North Vancouver RCMP
Investigators are working to identify the owner of an Australian shepherd that allegedly attacked a jogger in North Vancouver, B.C., last week.
-
Crews battle wildfire near Merritt, B.C.
Crews are battling an early spring wildfire near Merritt, B.C., on Wednesday.
Vancouver Island
-
Mounties say man slapped woman's buttocks, exposed his own buttocks at B.C. beach
Mounties on Vancouver Island are appealing for witnesses after a man reportedly assaulted a woman and exposed himself at a popular beach near Parksville, B.C.
-
Two Canadians stranded by Taiwan earthquake, says firefighting agency
Taiwan's firefighting service says two Canadians were among a group of people stranded by rock slides in a gorge after the island's strongest earthquake in 25 years.
-
Suspect at large after stolen vehicle crashes into Victoria home, police say
More than a week after a stolen vehicle crashed into a home in Victoria, causing significant damage to the property, police are still searching for the driver.
Toronto
-
'Our kids first': Doug Ford wants only Ontario students at universities, colleges
Premier Doug Ford said Wednesday he'd like to see Ontario post-secondary institutions attended only by students from Ontario.
-
'It could be the last real blast of winter:' Rain may change into snow tonight as temperatures drop in Toronto
Toronto's weather may take a turn for the worse Wednesday night as rainfall is expected to transition to wet snow as temperatures cool.
-
BMW struck Toronto police Const. Northrup as it reversed: testimony
The BMW that killed Const. Jeffrey Northrup was reversing, not accelerating forwards, when it first hit the officer in the city hall parkade in July 2021, according to testimony from a police collision reconstructionist at the murder trial of the driver on Wednesday.
Montreal
-
Canadian man killed providing aid in Gaza was a military veteran with a young son
A Canadian man killed along with six other aid workers in the Gaza Strip on Monday is a military veteran from Quebec who leaves behind a partner and a one-year-old son.
-
Northvolt CEO says company is moving forward in Quebec, 'surprised' by pushback
Northvolt said it's moving forward as it presented the next steps for building its mega-battery plant on the South Shore of Montreal Wednesday.
-
People living in mobile park on South Shore facing eviction with nowhere else to go
Residents living in a mobile park in Saint-Constant are being evicted from their homes despite saying they have nowhere to go.
Atlantic
-
Cape Breton golf lodge closes due to age, cost of repairs
An iconic spot to stay for travellers on the Cabot Trail in Cape Breton, N.S., is closing their doors due to the high cost of bringing the buildings up to code.
-
QEII Halifax Infirmary without water
The QEII’s Halifax Infirmary has no running water for drinking or flushing toilets due to a broken main line in the steam plant on Wednesday.
-
Strike over at CN Autoport facility in Nova Scotia after Unifor ratifies agreement
A weeks-long strike at a transshipment facility near Halifax is over after union members ratified a three-year collective agreement.
Winnipeg
-
Supervised drug consumption site in Winnipeg announced in budget
Plans for a future supervised drug consumption site in Winnipeg are becoming clearer following the release of the Manitoba budget.
-
Police dog called in, officers assaulted while responding to attempted murder: RCMP
Powerview RCMP officers responding to an attempted murdered were assaulted Monday night.
-
'Large litter of puppies': A Winnipeg pet rescue got more than it bargained for
A Winnipeg pet rescue recently brought in two dogs that turned out to be nine times more furry canines than they expected.
Ottawa
-
CHEO Child Life program helping kids feel at ease while at the hospital
A hospital experience can be scary for a young child or teen. Whether it's a serious diagnosis, life changing surgery or the start of chemotherapy, the Child Life Services program at CHEO aims to help kids feel at ease.
-
Price of infant formula skyrockets as major retailers put it under lock and key
Prices of most things have gone up significantly, but for parents using baby formula, increases have been staggering, so much so some retailers are now keeping it under lock and key.
-
Police looking to identify suspect after online seller assaulted in Centretown
The Ottawa Police Service is asking for the public's help to identify a suspect involved with assaulting an online seller in Ottawa's Centretown neighbourhood.
Northern Ontario
-
Bad weather closes parts of northern highways
Parts of Highways 101, 129 and 144 are closed Wednesday because of poor weather conditions and other factors.
-
Damage to speed cameras repaired quickly, Sudbury official says
Speed cameras at six locations throughout Greater Sudbury became operational March 22, but some residents are apparently unhappy.
-
Man found with severe burns after Sudbury dumpster fire
A man is in hospital in serious condition after being found with severe burns following an early morning dumpster fire near the Four Corners area of Sudbury.
Barrie
-
Police investigate homicide after missing man's body is found roadside in Caledon
Provincial police have deemed the death of a missing man whose body was found on the side of the road in Caledon a homicide.
-
Spring storm aftermath: Heavy winds uproot tree in Victoria Harbour
Some residents were left grappling with the aftermath of a spring storm on Tuesday as high winds and heavy rain battered the region, even uprooting a tree on a property in Victoria Harbour.
-
Abandoned puppies found along side of the road in King Township
Police are seeking witnesses after puppies were abandoned at the side of the road in King Township.
Kitchener
-
Regional chair breaks silence on Wilmot Township farmland expropriation
Karen Redman has addressed Waterloo Region’s controversial plan to acquire farm land in Wilmot Township in an email to concerned citizens.
-
WRDSB schools will be closed Monday for eclipse
The Waterloo Region District School Board has reversed its earlier decision to keep schools open as usual on Monday during the solar eclipse.
-
Police looking for suspect in Kitchener shooting, arrest two others
Waterloo regional police have arrested two men in connection with a shooting in Kitchener last month and released images of a third suspect.
London
-
'Bodily autonomy is being invaded': Students appear nude in AI-altered photos at London, Ont., high school
Students and parents at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Secondary School learned Tuesday evening of an incident that happened at the school recently through a letter sent by school administrators.
-
Jury hears closing arguments in fatal Girl Guides crash that killed 8 year old
After a group of Girl Guides were run over by a speeding vehicle in west London, Ont., more than two years ago, both the Crown and the defence referred to the case as tragic in their closing arguments on Wednesday.
-
Billions for housing will help, but who will do the work in London, Ont.?
According to the head of the London and District Construction Association, the region will be pressured to meet a new federal housing pledge. The Liberal government is promising $6 billion towards the infrastructure needed to build multi-unit housing.
Windsor
-
'I think we sold almost 2,000 pairs': Solar eclipse glasses a hot commodity in Windsor-Essex
A total solar eclipse is a rare phenomenon, so not many people have a pair of eclipse glasses just kicking around the house. The coming event makes a pair of boxy spectacles one of the hottest commodities around the Windsor-Essex region.
-
Warning graphic: Former high school teacher on trial for sex offences in Windsor
A former high school teacher in Windsor is on trial for sex offences.
-
Permanent funding to help seniors connect
Amherstburg and Kingsville will be splitting $100,000 in new funding for seniors to help improve their quality of life.