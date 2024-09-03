'I knew he was gone': Fiancée of man killed in charity motorcycle ride crash recalls his last moments

The fiancée of a man killed in a crash over the weekend says her future husband, Laurent Isadore, was a loving family man.

Isadore, 38, of Driftpile First Nation, and 33-year-old Tyler Duboski of Edmonton died Saturday morning when a semi crashed into a group of motorcycles near Range Road 143 near High Prairie, close to Sucker Creek First Nation and Driftpile Cree Nation.

Tyler Duboski (Source: Facebook)

Police initially said six other riders suffered varying degrees of injuries and were taken to hospital, but on Tuesday downgraded that number to four.

RCMP said the semi was driving the opposite direction of the riders when it crossed the centre line and hit the group head-on.

The riders were taking part in a charity ride put on by the Redrum Motorcycle Club.

"I wanted the world to know how amazing of a man he is. There's no one on this planet like him, who he was in public was who he was behind closed doors," Isadore's fiancée Brenda Powder told CTV News Edmonton on Tuesday.

"He was a family man. He was a brother to so many. If you had one interaction with him, just shaking his hand, the energy he gave you was the same as if he'd known you for months and years, the same respect he showed to everyone."

Powder says she was driving behind the riders when the crash happened.

"As I was following behind them, I was on cloud nine. The day was beautiful." she said.

"Then I saw the vehicle in front of the bikes do a sudden, sharp turn right, and it didn't make sense in my head. I saw the semi swerve into our lane, and then I saw him crash through all the bikes."

She said her vehicle was also involved in the crash, but after she got out, her first priority was finding Isadore.

"I saw his body. Saw him in a ditch. And I'm running to him," she said through tears.

"He took his last breath, and I knew he was gone."

Police have said alcohol impairment is not believed to be a factor in the crash.