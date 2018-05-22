The pilot that landed a burning plane without power in Cooking Lake and was nearly unscathed recounted his experience with CTV News.

Don Hrabec said he smelled smoke, and as he started doing checks, the smoke became more visible so he realized the plane was burning quicker than expected.

“I’d open the window a little bit to let the smoke out, then I’d close them again because I was supporting the combustion, the flame,” Hrabec said.

It was about 45 seconds between the time Hrabec began to feel the flame and when he landed the amphibious airplane in Cooking Lake.

Hrabec tried to open the side door when he landed and burned his hand. His hair also caught fire while he was inside the cabin, but his fate could have been much worse if he had been in there longer.

“I don’t think it was two and a half minutes before I got on the ground and that airplane was burning to the ceiling.”

The pilot says he knew he would survive the incident, and that it won’t stop him from flying again. He flies for work and leisure, and is already looking for a new amphibious plane.

The Transportation Safety Board is investigating.

With files from Nicole Weisberg