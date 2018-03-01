As police mark the start of Fraud Prevention Month, an Edmonton woman is putting aside her embarrassment and sharing her story – she lost thousands of dollars when she was targeted in a fraud scheme.

Bernie received the first call in the fall – from someone who said they were calling from the Canada Revenue Agency.

She said the call came shortly after her husband had died. He had looked after their taxes, so she thought it was possible she owed money to the CRA.

“The money was to be deposited in an electronic machine, and I said, ‘Well, just a minute, can’t I go just take a cheque to Canada Place or something? I mean, what’s the urgency here?,” Bernie said, addressing a crowd at Macewan University Thursday morning.

“No, I could be taken to court,” Bernie said.

The caller demanded payment in bitcoins.

“And it goes to a bunch of different transactions, and it’s all online, it’s in cyberspace so it’s very difficult to track,” Det. Linda Herczeg, with the Edmonton Police Service Economic Crimes Unit said.

Bernie said the threats made her feel as if she had no choice, and had to pay up – and she’s not alone.

More than 100 Edmontonians fell victim to the same scam in 2017.

“There doing a huge data collection piece, so they’re not always asking people for money,” Det. Herczeg said.

“Then they’re taking the personal information and creating new loans, new credit card applications.”

“People are traumatized, they’re embarrassed, and some have even been the subject of ridicule,” Acting Deputy Chief Debbie Joly said.

Bernie said she wasn’t going to tell anyone what happened to her, until the scammers called her again Tuesday. Now, she hopes to keep others from getting caught in the same trap.

“Nothing is that important that you can’t wait a day or two to investigate,” Bernie said. “Don’t believe when they say it has to be done right now.”

With files from Amanda Anderson