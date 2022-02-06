'I'm an Albertan': Jazz legend Big Miller left swinging legacy in his adopted home
"They call me Big," he said. And in almost every way, he was.
There was the outsized physique, large enough to fill a telephone booth. There was the powerful, blues-shouting voice honed in jazz clubs and lounges across the continent.
But the biggest thing about Clarence (Big) Miller may have been the legacy he left in Edmonton, his adopted home.
"Big's legacy is there," said Edmonton musician and educator Charlie Austin, who often gigged with Miller. "It's priceless beyond words, beyond any understanding - the power, the feel, the spirit."
Clarence Horatius Miller was born in 1922 and grew up in Topeka, Kan. The son of a preacher, he was raised in the gospel tradition.
"I sang in church and played the tambourine," Miller told jazz scholar Leonard Feather in 1960.
But something else was going on as well.
In the 1930s, Kansas was the nucleus of an upbeat new sound, a swinging kind of jump blues that came to be known as the Kansas City sound. Miller was in the midst of it, soaking up shows by Count Basie, Lester Young and Herschel Evans.
He studied piano, played trombone in the school band and began singing one night on the bandstand when his group needed someone who could croon "Stardust." At the same time, he was attending a different kind of school.
"The railroads would come in and they had guys with harmonicas and guitars and I'd sit around the coal chute listening to these guys sing these old blues songs," he told Feather.
By the early 1940s, he was on the road himself, playing trombone in bands and singing ballads in lounges. But for a three-year stint in the army, those travels would continue for almost three decades.
Miller played and sang with jazz royalty such as Duke Ellington and Lionel Hampton. He recorded four albums, including one with lyrics by Harlem Renaissance poet Langston Hughes. He toured with Jon Hendricks' show The Evolution of the Blues, a show that eventually brought him to Canada.
During a 1967 stop in Vancouver, the show folded, leaving Miller stranded. He began gigging around Western Canada and liked what he saw, especially the easier racial climate. He decided to settle in Edmonton.
"(I said), I have to get myself together and find me a little stick so I don't go down," he told a 1980 National Film Board documentary. "That stick became Edmonton.
"I found myself a niche. I can be happy here. I can relax here. I can become my own man."
That he did, taking advantage of Edmonton's thriving 1970s music scene.
"There were tons of gigs - live bands in about a dozen rooms all along Jasper (Avenue)," said Dave Babcock, a saxophonist who often shared the stage with Miller.
Miller sang everywhere, with a voice smooth as bourbon and powerful as a locomotive. He performed with the Edmonton Symphony Orchestra, the Tommy Banks Big Band (with which he won a Juno), and small-group shows in places such as Mayerthorpe, Alta., where he was happy to country up his sound if that's what people wanted.
"He'd take on any kind of song," Babcock recalls. "It didn't matter what key, what song."
Babcock, now a bandleader in his own right, described his relationship with Miller as "master-apprentice."
"He was supportive, approachable, funny. He didn't sit me down and tell me what to do. But any time we'd be talking, he'd make suggestions and talk about the music."
It was invaluable, Babcock said.
"You're getting it from the source. You're not listening to a record, you're not hearing from a professor. You're talking to a living person who's done that."
Holger Petersen, owner of Stony Plain Records and host of CBC Radio's Saturday Night Blues, said Miller linked Edmonton - and all Canada - to a blues tradition rooted in gospel and filtered through a lifetime.
"He really educated people and had a great influence on them. He was the real thing."
Every musician who worked with Miller imbibedsome of that, said Austin, who taught jazz for 30 years at Edmonton's MacEwan University.
"He taught me a lot of things, kind of indirectly, about the music and the integrity of it. He was a profoundly powerful performer."
Miller's voice was so strong he barely needed amplification. Austin recalls one show where he had to use the mike after Miller. He could barely be heard. Miller had turned the volume so low it was almost off.
Nor was Miller's presence restricted to the bandstand.
He was a frequent visitor to Edmonton music classes, waving the baton in front of high-school bands or showing a young drummer how to swing a cymbal pattern.
"He was gentle with kids," Austin recalls. "He was trying his best to show them what to do and he had what they need."
Miller settled in to his new home, buying a house and setting up his model railroad in the basement.
Alberta adopted him as well. He was a fixture at the Edmonton Folk Festival and the city's jazz festival. He taught jazz at the Banff Centre for the Arts. Athabasca University gave him an honorary doctorate.
The provincial government of the time helped fund shows in small-town Alberta and sent Miller on a promotional tour of Japan. The NFB documentary captures a meeting he had with Alberta's then-minister of culture.
"I'm an Albertan," he told Mary LeMessurier.
Miller died in Edmonton in 1992 of heart failure. The city named a small park in his honour, in which stands his statue - suitably - larger than life.
"He had a lot of love in this community," said Petersen. "(Musicians) remember him fondly. A bit of him rubbed off."
Austin struggles a bit to define what Miller left behind. Something about commitment, something about joy.
"We talked about it once. He said, 'I'm into it from the downbeat. I'm gone.'
"My favourite memory is we'd be into a tune onstage and we're all having fun and getting down. And he would look over at us like, 'Hey, we're actually here! It's a celebration!"'
Miller himself may have laid it out best in that Feather interview.
"Everybody has soul," he said. "Every race of people has something they call soul. We all have some type of soul and we all try to generate something.
"I think we should learn to equalize feelings and equalize understanding. And be together."
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 6, 2022.
Edmonton Top Stories
-
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Downtown Ottawa 'out of control' with convoy protesters 'calling the shots': mayor
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
WATCH LIVE | Downtown Ottawa 'out of control' with convoy protesters 'calling the shots': mayor
Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson says downtown Ottawa is 'out of control' as the trucker convoy protest and occupation is now in its 10th day.
Protests against COVID-19 measures continue in cities across Canada
Ottawa police are conducting criminal investigations into 50 alleged incidents connected to a long-running protest against COVID-19 measures in the city's core.
Manitoba man charged in connection with hit-and-run at Freedom Convoy protest
A 42-year-old man from Headingley, Man., is facing 11 charges in connection with a hit-and-run that injured four people outside the Manitoba Legislature.
'Hate is being emboldened': Singh on NDP's push to ban hate symbols
The federal NDP is advocating for the government to ban the display of three different hate symbols, which leader Jagmeet Singh says are being used to mobilize movements.
Richard Berthelsen: A Platinum Jubilee toast to the Queen of Canada
For Canadians, the Queen seems like a much-loved great grandmother we may not have seen as often during the pandemic years, royal commentator Richard Berthelsen writes in his latest column on CTVNews.ca.
What is Canada's legal system saying about workplace vaccine mandates?
Legal challenges of employer vaccine mandates and health measures are being tossed out as arbitrators in Canada largely side with the need to maintain safe workplaces during a pandemic, legal experts say.
Medal hopefuls come up short for Canada at the Beijing Olympics
Two of Canada's medal hopefuls at the Beijing Olympics finished off the podium Sunday, with one coming agonizingly close and another nowhere near.
New stamp of Queen Elizabeth II released to mark Platinum Jubilee
In celebration of Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee, Canada Post has unveiled a new stamp featuring the longest-reigning monarch in British and Canadian history.
Queen marks 70th anniversary with support for Camilla
As the United Kingdom marked the 70th anniversary of Queen Elizabeth II's rule on Sunday, the Queen looked to the future of the monarchy.
Calgary
-
Firefighter killed, chief injured in fire truck rollover east of Castor, Alta.
Town of Castor officials say a firefighter was killed and the community's fire chief was injured in a crash on Highway 599 last week.
-
'Cease immediately': Alta. education minister calls for end to COVID-19 protests at schools
After a startling trend of protests against COVID-19 restrictions at or in Alberta schools, the education minister and association representing teachers are calling for an end to the illegal behaviour.
-
RCMP investigate serious collision during southern Alberta convoy protest
Emergency crews had to extract an injured man from his vehicle after a crash involving a farm tractor during a Saturday southern Alberta convoy protest.
Saskatoon
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Downtown Ottawa 'out of control' with convoy protesters 'calling the shots': mayor
Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson says downtown Ottawa is 'out of control' as the trucker convoy protest and occupation is now in its 10th day.
-
Duelling protests on provincial restrictions take place at Sask. Legislative Building
Two conflicting protests are taking place at the Saskatchewan Legislature Building Saturday.
-
Red Deer Rebels dull Saskatoon Blades in 6-1 rout
The Saskatoon Blades got more than they could handle Saturday night, losing 6-1 at the SaskTel Centre to the Red Deer Rebels.
Regina
-
CTV NEWS IN UKRAINE
CTV NEWS IN UKRAINE | 'Disaster' if Russia cuts gas supply to Europe, Putin 'a bully': Ukrainian energy giant CEO
Europe gets a third of its natural gas from Russia and much of it passes through Ukraine. Cutting off supply in the winter -- when millions use natural gas to heat homes -- could be a disaster, says the CEO of Ukraine's largest oil and gas company.
-
Duelling protests on provincial restrictions take place at Sask. Legislative Building
Two conflicting protests are taking place at the Saskatchewan Legislature Building Saturday.
-
Sask. reports 978 new COVID-19 cases, 1 new death
Saskatchewan reported 978 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday along with one more death.
Atlantic
-
N.B. reports one additional death due to COVID-19 on Sunday
New Brunswick reported one additional death related to COVID-19 on Sunday.
-
N.S. reports 95 people in hospital due to COVID-19 Sunday
Nova Scotia is reporting a total of 95 people admitted in hospital due to COVID-19 and are receiving specialized care in a COVID-19 designated unit on Sunday. This includes 13 people in the ICU.
-
HRP informs public of event involving several vehicles Sunday
Halifax Regional Police is informing the public about an event involving a significant number of vehicles throughout the city on Sunday.
Toronto
-
Does 'learning to live with COVID' mean returning to life like it was in 2019?
Ontarians have recently started hearing their top health and government officials speak of "learning to live with COVID-19," but what does that mean?
-
Man arrested after allegedly throwing feces at another person during Toronto convoy protest
A 34-year-old man has been arrested after he allegedly hurled feces at another person during the Toronto convoy protest on Saturday, police said.
-
Ontario COVID-19 hospitalizations drop to lowest levels since early January
The number of reported COVID-19 hospitalizations in Ontario dropped again on Sunday to the lowest levels since early January.
Montreal
-
Police issue warnings to protesting truck drivers in Quebec City, parking tolerance ending
Quebec City police officers echoed actions of their counterparts in Ottawa going truck to truck issuing courtesy warnings to those involved in the trucker convoy, advising that their rigs are parked illegally and they should move or face fines or worse.
-
Quebec reports 22 new COVID-19 deaths, hospitalizations drop again
Quebec reported on Sunday that 22 more people have died due to COVID-19, as hospitalizations in the province continue to drop.
-
Here's a list of COVID-19 measures being lifted in Quebec as of Feb. 7
Starting Monday, the Quebec government is relaxing more restrictions and its deconfinement plan continues.
Ottawa
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Downtown Ottawa 'out of control' with convoy protesters 'calling the shots': mayor
Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson says downtown Ottawa is 'out of control' as the trucker convoy protest and occupation is now in its 10th day.
-
Ottawa police report a night of 'disruptive and unlawful behaviour' during 'Freedom Convoy' protest
Ottawa police say more than 450 tickets have been issued in the 'Red Zone' around Parliament Hill this weekend, as the 'Freedom Convoy' demonstration continues in downtown Ottawa.
-
Protesters moving supplies, wooden shed out of downtown Ottawa park
People were packing up the "community kitchen" wooden shed and other supplies in Confederation Park Sunday morning under the watchful eye of Ottawa Police and NCC Conservation officers.
Kitchener
-
Q and A: Waterloo regional police discuss startling rate of robberies to start 2022
According to police, the Region of Waterloo is facing a severe spike in robberies during the first leg of 2022.
-
Ontario COVID-19 hospitalizations drop to lowest levels since early January
The number of reported COVID-19 hospitalizations in Ontario dropped again on Sunday to the lowest levels since early January.
-
Hundreds express differing views on COVID-19 mandates in Uptown Waterloo
Hundreds of protesters gathered in Uptown Waterloo on Saturday amid the recent "Freedom Convoy" in Ottawa.
Northern Ontario
-
Return of Onaping Falls' winter carnival a big success
The Greater Sudbury community of Onaping Falls is wrapping up its weekend-long winter carnival with several events and organizers say the turnout has been incredible.
-
Top 5 stories in northern Ontario this week
In case you missed it, here are the top five stories that made headlines in northeastern Ontario this week.
-
Weather Will Wednesday merch raising money for NEO Kids
For the first time, CTV News Northern Ontario weather presenter Will Aiello is teaming up with a Sudbury clothing brand to support health care for the region's children.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba man charged in connection with hit-and-run at Freedom Convoy protest
A 42-year-old man from Headingley, Man., is facing 11 charges in connection with a hit-and-run that injured four people outside the Manitoba Legislature.
-
Section of Kenaston Boulevard closed after crash damages Hydro pole
A section of Kenaston Boulevard has been closed and will remain closed for most of the day after a vehicle crashed into a garage damaging a Hydro pole.
-
Crash closes section of Highway 15 near Winnipeg
A crash has closed a section of Highway 15 near Winnipeg's Perimeter Highway.
Vancouver
-
B.C. Liberals elect former cabinet minister Kevin Falcon as next leader
Former cabinet minister Kevin Falcon has won the leadership of the B.C. Liberal party.
-
'I got nothing to lose, except my life': B.C. cancer patient says health system is leaving him to die
Luke Harris is only 38 and has already beaten cancer once, but he’s now been told he only has a few months left to live.
-
At least 5 caught in avalanches in B.C. backcountry; 2 in critical condition
At least five people were caught up in avalanches in the backcountry near Pemberton, B.C., Saturday, according to BC Emergency Health Services.
Vancouver Island
-
Victoria considers pilot project to minimize conflict with off-leash dogs on Dallas Road
The waterfront park along Dallas Road is one of Victoria's most popular places to take a peaceful walk, but some users say things are anything but peaceful along the grassy stretch from Cook Street to Clover Point because of off-leash dogs.
-
Convoy against COVID-19 restrictions returns to B.C. legislature for 2nd weekend
Police in Victoria advised people to avoid the area around the B.C. legislature building as protesters opposed to vaccine mandates and other COVID-19 restrictions once again descended on the city Saturday.
-
B.C. Liberals elect former cabinet minister Kevin Falcon as next leader
Former cabinet minister Kevin Falcon has won the leadership of the B.C. Liberal party.