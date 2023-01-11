'I'm crushed': Edmonton nurse wants to help, but is having trouble getting recertified

As many Alberta health-care workers face long hours, short staffing and burnout, an Edmonton nurse is finding it difficult to get the training she needs to reenter the workforce.

Lavinia Perreault has a registered nursing degree but cannot get recertified because the class she needs has been cancelled, with no guarantee when it will be available again.

"I'm crushed, absolutely crushed. I have dedicated a year to this program, I have shelved time with my children," she said. "Now I don't have an end in sight."

Perreault worked for three years as a registered nurse after graduating in 2008 before taking a break to raise her six children. She's now been away from nursing for 11 years and needs to be recertified before she can be hired again.

The problem, she said, is that only one school in the province offers the Nursing Refresher program and that school cancelled her class in December due to low enrollment.

The program is taken one course at a time, and MacEwan University is the only school in Alberta to offer the program, so the cancellation of the class has brought Perreault's recertification to a complete stop.

"I'm so upset that I'm supposed to sit and wait and just twiddle my thumbs without any guarantee that I'm going to finish this program in the allotted trajectory," Perreault said.

In email correspondence with Perreault, a MacEwan representative said the university has the right to cancel classes due to low enrollment.

"Even though this course is offered online in self-study modules there are still many costs associated with it, and we cannot run a course at a financial loss," the representative wrote.

The course Perreault needs is one of two in the program cancelled this term. The university told her the class is being planned for May, but that it will depend again on enrollment.

The dean of the Faculty of Nursing at MacEwan, Dr. Christy Raymond, told CTV News Edmonton in an email that the faculty "is actively working on a plan to reconfigure course offerings and ensure more efficient and sustainable enrollments in the future to align with learner demand and interest."

Raymond said university advisors are working on adjusted program plans "to ensure timely program completion," but Perreault said she hasn't been given any options or a timeline for moving forward.

Cameron Westhead, second vice-president of the United Nurses of Alberta (UNA), said the province is in desperate need of nursing staff and even just one or two extra sets of hands can help a lot in health-care settings.

"Having just a few extra qualified people to be on the staff can make the difference," he said. "That could mean the difference between people having a day off or having their vacation granted, and we’ve seen a lot of nurses who are being forced to work mandatory overtime because of lack of staff."

UNA does not offer a program to be recertified, and The College of Registered Nurses of Alberta requires the program be taken through MacEwan University. It's a situation Westhead said draws attention to the need for better workforce planning strategies in Alberta.

"To hear that there’s a delay in having nurses who are eager to re-enter the profession is just another blow to us in terms of looking for help and reinforcements," he added. "It's a real blow to the morale of nurses.

"Nursing is a difficult job at the best of times and the last three years have been pretty much the opposite of the best of times."

