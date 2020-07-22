EDMONTON -- The traffic is loud. Almost as noisy as the generator nearby.

But the two barber “chairs” sitting right next to Wayne Gretzky Drive in the now closed Northlands Coliseum east parking lot have been full most of the day.

“It's going awesome. I’m just happy to help these guys out," says Mo Elghabdan.

When he opened his impromptu barbershop on Monday, Elghabdan wanted to give back to his community. A community he knew would welcome a chance to save a few dollars on a haircut.

“I started this yesterday, 10 o’clock in the morning until 6 o’clock at night. No breaks, but that’s OK."

It’s not only free but the man they all call just Mo makes sure to abide by all COVID-19 safety standards by strongly disinfecting his scissors, combs and shavers after every customer.

“They love it, they love it. Who wouldn’t love a free haircut and who wouldn’t like to walk away feeling better about themselves,” said fellow barber and Mo’s friend Ellie Vande Caveye.

With his regular shop, Faded Barber, open but not doing a strong business close by on 66 Street, he says he might stay in the parking lot for a full month.

Welcome news for the people in this lower income corner of the city. A free cut that comes with a chat and most importantly, a little compassion.

“Even just giving them a haircut and clean them up, freshen them up and make them feel good about themselves,” Added Vande Caveye. “Send them on their way and have a really good day."