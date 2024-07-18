It was a treasured keepsake in John Birmingham’s family for decades: A pocket watch that did more than just tell the time.

The watch told the story of two families, one in Edmonton and one in Calgary, which would go on to form a special connection thanks to a former professional hockey player.

In 1985, Birmingham went downtown to shop at the iconic Birks Jewelry on Jasper Avenue. He was on the hunt for the perfect retirement gift.

His father, Jack Birmingham, was stepping down from his role as district chief with the Edmonton Fire Department.

"We never had a retirement party or anything like that," Birmingham said. "But I wanted to buy something nice. I wanted to buy him a watch."

There was a section of second-hand items where he spotted the gem.

"I saw this kind of dirty, dingy silver pocket watch," Birmingham said. "But it had the most beautiful face on it. It's just amazing."

He realized it was engraved on the back when he got home, reading "The Calgary Canadian Hockey Club, Junior Champions of Canada 1926. Gordon Savage."

The Calgary Canadians won the Memorial Cup that year, a championship for junior hockey teams.

Gordon "Tony" Savage was a defenceman who played an integral role in the wins. He eventually turned pro, playing 49 games for the Boston Bruins and the Montreal Canadiens for the 1934-35 season.

Birmingham says the engraving was extra special, as his father was a big hockey fan.

Birmingham’s father kept the pocket watch until his death in 2014. After hanging on to it for a decade, Birmingham said he wanted the watch to be reunited with Savage’s family.

After extensive research, and a lack of leads – despite finding several family connections online – he reached out to CTV News for help.

And, after some searching, a living relative was found in Calgary.

Pocket watch reunion

"I was just so shocked to get the email about it," said Michael Dinkel, whose grandmother is Savage’s sister.

The Calgary man said he was excited to be able to get a piece of family history in his hands, and the two men met on Zoom to learn more about each other and the watch's original owner.

Then, after holding onto the watch for almost 40 years, Birmingham said it was time to hand it off.

It was quite the surprise to Dinkel.

"That's the funny thing," Dinkel said. "I thought about it, and it’s probably been in your family longer than it's been in my family."

Dinkel graciously accepted the offer, and he said the pocketwatch will be placed right next to a watch of his grandmother's on his mother's side.

"For you to be willing to give this up in such a manner with such good feelings, again, I'm overwhelmed," Dinkel told Birmingham.

"It's absolutely my pleasure to do this,” beamed Birmingham in return. “It's kind of a circle complete for me.”

Dinkel offered to pay for the shipping of the watch, but the men decided instead to meet up in Red Deer for the exchange.

Now, the two strangers are new friends, thanks to a pocket watch that has continued ticking for decades.