Fifty new Canadians took the Oath of Citizenship in at the Alberta Legislature on Monday, on the 152nd anniversary of Canada’s confederation.

The oath is the final step to citizenship.

“It’s been a long road,” Ugandan native Winnie Nalwadda told CTV News Edmonton.

She first arrived in Canada as an international student, working for a post-graduate permit, then permanent residency then citizenship.

“When I came, it was not easy,” she recalled. “I didn’t have a lot of family here so there was a lot of learning and adjusting to the weather.”

She now works at the Bissell Centre.

“I thrived and I think Canada and Edmonton have created a really good opportunity for me to live out my wildest dreams,” Nalwadda said.

“It’s a privilege and a blessing and I marvel at the greatness of it.”

And newborn Lily Rose beat her parents Julie and Alex Girard in earning Canadian citizenship when she was born three months ago.

“That was funny,” the pair laughed. “In a way we knew that we would make it eventually, and the timing wasn’t too bad in the end.”

The pair first came to Canada six years ago. Now, with a daughter and Julie’s job at the University of Alberta as a professor, “home is here.”

Both the Girards and Nalwadda represent Canada’s draw, Mayor Don Iveson said at the oath ceremony.

“I think this was a city that was built on people coming together all around the world and joining with Indigenous people as a great place to thrive.”

Fifty more people took the oath on Monday in Stony Plain, joining some 1,800 across Canada who were celebrating new citizenship on the birthday.

“They’re looking for a better life. They’re looking to where they can be whoever they want to be,” said one of the province’s 10 citizen judges, Claude Villeneuve.

“It means different things for different people, but I tell you: The 15,000 people I’ve sworn in, they understand and appreciate the opportunity for them to come up in a country like Canada.”

With files from Nicole Weisberg