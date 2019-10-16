EDMONTON -- Despite reports to the contrary, the Edmonton Oilers say the young owner of a Ryan Nugent-Hopkins hockey card has not yet been found.

The team put out a plea asking fans to help identify the young fan after he sent in his RNH card looking for an autograph, but didn’t include a return address.

#Oilers fans! We need your help. ��



10-year-old Axel is a big Nuge guy & sent us this note along with a hockey card but didn't include a return address. Does this sound like anyone you might know? Help us find Axel so we can get his RNH card home safe & sound. pic.twitter.com/x1HISzyrZr — Edmonton Oilers (@EdmontonOilers) October 15, 2019

On Wednesday, the Oilers announced that they had found the owner of the card, but it turned out to be incorrect.

“I signed something for him and hopefully it’s sent to him,” Nugent-Hopkins told CTV News Edmonton. The team later clarified that it was still searching for young Axel.

Nugent-Hopkins said he still enjoys getting letters from young fans.

“It’s pretty cool to see some kids take time out of their day to write you a letter and tell you that they’re a big fan of yours, so the least you can do is send something back," he said. "Thank you for being a fan, keep cheering us on, and hopefully you get that card soon.”