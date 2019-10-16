'I signed something for him': Oilers still searching for young Ryan Nugent-Hopkins fan
Letter and hockey card from Axel to the Edmonton Oilers. (Edmonton Oilers)
Published Wednesday, October 16, 2019 11:58AM MDT
Last Updated Wednesday, October 16, 2019 1:52PM MDT
EDMONTON -- Despite reports to the contrary, the Edmonton Oilers say the young owner of a Ryan Nugent-Hopkins hockey card has not yet been found.
The team put out a plea asking fans to help identify the young fan after he sent in his RNH card looking for an autograph, but didn’t include a return address.
On Wednesday, the Oilers announced that they had found the owner of the card, but it turned out to be incorrect.
“I signed something for him and hopefully it’s sent to him,” Nugent-Hopkins told CTV News Edmonton. The team later clarified that it was still searching for young Axel.
Nugent-Hopkins said he still enjoys getting letters from young fans.
“It’s pretty cool to see some kids take time out of their day to write you a letter and tell you that they’re a big fan of yours, so the least you can do is send something back," he said. "Thank you for being a fan, keep cheering us on, and hopefully you get that card soon.”