'I think we're going to save many lives': Alberta firefighters return from training mission in Ukraine

A group of local firefighters has just returned from providing training to first responders in Ukraine.

The trip was organized and paid for by Firefighter Aid Ukraine (FFAU), a not-for-profit organization that has been providing training and equipment to Ukrainian first responders since 2014.

"When we got to Ukraine and just to realize that all the folks that live there, in this hardest for them time ever, they haven’t lost their heart," said Anatoli Morgotch, firefighter and FFAU translator.

During the 12-day trip they taught their Ukrainian counterparts about skills and equipment that aren't taught in that country.

"Some of this medical equipment that we’ve sent out they have never seen, have never done so they needed more education on how to properly use it."

The group practiced their training program on Ukrainians in Edmonton before the trip to make sure nothing was lost in translation, and Margotch said the practice really paid off.

"We didn’t want to lose anything in the meaning by just translating words so many times. During the course we would stop and we’d have a discussion with our students as to how to properly, proper terminology of the skills that we’re doing or the systems that we’re working with."

Margotch said students stayed after the course to run more scenarios so they could get more hands-on experience.

"For us a great thing to realize is when you’re doing a course and students come up and they want more of it means you’re doing the right thing."

Ukraine has been at war for nearly a year after Russia invaded on Feb. 24, 2022.

Members of the Alberta group were impressed at the calmness the Ukrainians displayed in frightening situations.

"Our first day of training we were doing a news conference and the air raid siren went off and we moved from the top floor down to the basement and it was so seamless," said Nikki Booth of FFAU. "People were not frazzled, people were not worked up, they are used to this but they’re so calm and they took great care of us."

"I remember asking what that air raid siren was for and someone said, 'Well there’s missiles overhead in our airspace,' and after that you just don’t ask because we have a job to do. We’re there and you can’t let there be distractions or fear, and as long as they’re not afraid you’re not afraid."

Booth believes the training provided by the Alberta group will help save lives.

"We’ve helped prepare 72 individuals in ways additional to their current experience and I think that’s going to have an impact."

"As one of our trainers said, 'If we just save one life with this, we’ve accomplished the goal of our mission,' and I think we’re going to save many lives by providing this training."

The group is in talks to go back to provide more training in the future.

With files from CTV News Edmonton's Amanda Anderson.