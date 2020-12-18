EDMONTON -- An Edmonton man is counting his blessings after being rescued from a mountain last weekend. Keith Morris got lost during a hike and spent nearly 24 hours outside in the frigid weather.

“It was so emotional and scary. I thought I was going to die,” he told CTV News Edmonton.

Morris was staying at a cabin in Nordegg, a weekend getaway to celebrate his parents anniversary.

“You go up along the hike, and I got to the first falls, and there’s actually two other falls but they’re not mapped, and they tell you to proceed with caution if you do go.”

He took photos along the way, but as the terrain became a little more challenging and daylight started to fade, Morris decided to turn back.

“I thought I had lots of time to get back and as I was on my way back, about 15 minutes it got really dark.”

Soon after he realized he was no longer on the trail - and was lost.

“I was worried about getting frostbite, but I was more terrified about and upset about scaring my family.”

The temperature that night dropped to around -20. Morris did have an extra pair of socks, but no other emergency supplies.

“I put those on right away and I was just, I made sure I covered up all my body and basically kept moving and kind of jogged on the spot for 13 hours.”

He tried unsuccessfully the next morning to find his way back to the trail. Then he heard a helicopter.

“I was jumping and waving and going crazy and they landed and when they came out to me I just broke down crying.”

Morris was cold, but okay. He still has some loss of sensitivity in his toes and fingers, but his doctor says it should return.

“They didn’t make me feel like I had done something wrong, although they did, the RCMP did tell me what I should have done and what I should do next time.”

With files from CTV News Edmonton's Amanda Anderson.