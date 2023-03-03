'I tried to make the team different': Oilers GM discusses Barrie for Ekholm, Bjugstad trades

The Edmonton Oilers didn't make any roster moves on NHL's deadline day after three trades earlier this week.

Oilers GM Ken Holland traded Tyson Barrie, Reid Schaefer and two draft picks to the Nashville Predators for defenceman Mattias Ekholm on Tuesday.

On Thursday, he acquired forward Nick Bjugstad from the Arizona Coyotes for a third-round pick and a prospect.

Holland also traded right-winger Jesse Puljujärvi to the Carolina Hurricanes for prospect Patrik Puistola.

'I THINK WE'RE DEEPER': GM

Holland answered questions from reporters at Rogers Place after the trade deadline closed Friday afternoon.

He said upgrading or changing the makeup of the team's defence was his goal during trade talks.

"It was a priority for me to get a defenceman that I thought could be a Top 4 defenceman and would have an impact on our team," Holland explained.

"Tyson Barrie is an offensive defenceman, he runs the power play. Mattias Ekholm is a different player than him. He's not running the power play, he's not an offensive defenceman. He's a defensive defenceman who blocks shots…he's a bigger man. I tried to make the team different."

Of Bjugstad, Holland said Oilers scouts liked him and that he adds size and a right shot up front.

"I think we're deeper," Holland said.

The Oilers are third in the Pacific Division and play a home-and-home with the Winnipeg Jets this season.