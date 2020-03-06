EDMONTON -- A two-day sentencing hearing wrapped up Friday for two women accused of abusing two young girls in a northeast Edmonton townhouse in 2017.

The women, who cannot be named to protect the identities of the children, pleaded guilty in September to aggravated assault and unlawful confinement.

One of the women is the girls' mother. The court heard she fled an abusive relationship in Calgary and moved in with her friend, and co-accused in Edmonton.

"For the weeks leading up to the arrests they did not live in a safe environment," said Crown Prosecutor Jayme Williams.

In an agreed statement of facts, court heard the women hired a babysitter to go to a party one night in December 2017.

The sitter heard knocking and found two other girls, aged six and three, in the basement. A large dresser had been moved to block the door leading upstairs.

The girls were significantly injured, and at the hospital, found to have lice, broken teeth and belt abrasions. One of the girls required plastic surgery to remove dead tissue.

Police seized the girls, and the co-accused’s three children, all of whom were described as being in a "shocking environmental and physical state."

"They knew the damage they were doing," said Williams, who also pointed out the children were not taken for medical treatment or to places like school and daycare.

"They chose that because they wanted to protect themselves," she said.

The defence lawyer for the girls' mother said she has continually expressed remorse and regret.

"She described herself as not being able to take care of herself, let alone her children,” said Ajay Juneja.

"Those that know her in Calgary say she was a good parent before coming to Edmonton," he added.

In an assessment prepared for the court, the co-accused said she was "overwhelmed and at wits end."

"She was so stressed out and using substances to try and cope," said her lawyer Danielle Boisvert.

She added her client has shown genuine, sincere remorse. “She does have promise for rehabilitation in her future.”

The mother of the two girls did not address the court, but the co-accused did.

"I know I’ve failed these children" she said through tears. "I failed to be a mom, an aunt and even just a decent human being," she continued.

“I hate myself for being part of something so ugly and disturbing.”

The court also heard a victim impact statement prepared by the girl's caregiver during the hearing.

"The girls are doing remarkably well," the statement read. "But it’s taken a long time to get them here."

It also said, "The scars will fade, the abuse will be a distant memory but the void of you not being there for their milestones will be the hardest part of their lives because they both love you so much."

The crown is asking for seven to eight years behind bars for both women.

The defence lawyers are seeking a term of around five years, less time already served, plus probation.

The judge will hand down the sentences at a later date.