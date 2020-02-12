EDMONTON -- It's been a trying few days for Lise Viau in her north Edmonton neighbourhood.

The Delwood resident says she's stranded after city crews have been slow in cleaning out area streets.

"It's grabbing your tires. It's pulling you over to the side, and then you get stuck and someone has to come out of their house to push you," Viau said.

She says she's gotten stuck in the heavy snow three times in recent days.

"I want to get out and about in my city. I pay taxes on this. We pay for snow removal in the city."

On Tuesday, the city had to suspend blading of residential areas after a greater than expected dump of snow.

Ward 10 City Councillor Michael Walters says he's hearing more complaints like Viau's.

"This is like the job one, basic service that people expect," he said.

The city says all crews and equipment are in use and that some grit has been added to the sand and salt mixture to improve traction on sloped streets.

But Walters says he's like the city to implement a mid-season report card on its snow and ice removal operations. Doing so, he says, would allow crews to make any adjustments quicker.

"Every spring we have sort of a come to Jesus moment on how did it go this year," he said.

"I think we might want to talk about it a little sooner this year."