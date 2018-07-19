A teacher about to start his first school year at a local junior high is introducing himself to his students musically, with a song set to the tune of Queen’s Bohemian Rhapsody.

Cash Komick is getting ready to start his first year teaching at Highlands Junior High, which has a program focused on the arts.

He took a unique approach to his introduction, with a lot of inspiration from Freddie Mercury and Queen.

“It took a couple of days, a couple hours here, a couple hours there,” Komick said. “I did some recording in an audio suite and then I edited it all together.”

The result: his own words set to the classic tune by the British rock band. The idea was inspired by language arts projects he did with students in the elementary school classes he taught before.

“We did some lessons in language arts where they were just playing with rhyme, playing with meter,” he said. “I wanted to bring that same creativity to show the kids at this new performing arts school that I’m kind of interested in this stuff, too. I want to show my enthusiasm; I want to show these kids that I’m excited to come back to school in the fall as well.”

He originally posted the video in a series of clips posted on social media before posting the video as a whole on YouTube.

“I created an Instagram account because that seems to be the platform that all of [the students] are using,” Komick said. He also used the school’s Instagram to reach out to his future students.

“It just blew up from there on in.”

Komick said the video has been well received with many of his students and their parents on social media, and he’s definitely looking forward to the upcoming school year.

“It was just a very, very warm welcome, and I’m very appreciative and very grateful for that.”