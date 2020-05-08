EDMONTON -- A local paramedic is sharing her experience to encourage people to take all COVID-19 symptoms seriously.

Danielle MacDonald had a runny nose and a dry cough on March 19. Even though she felt okay, she decided to call 811 and was told to self-quarantine.

A few days later, she tested positive for COVID-19.

"I was shocked. I was not expecting that phone call," MacDonald told CTV News Edmonton. "Usually, I would probably go in [to work] based on the symptoms that I had."

She shared her story on social media to warn others to take all symptoms seriously.

According to health officials, COVID-19 has a wide range of symptoms.

In addition to fever, cough, sore throat, shortness of breath and runny nose, Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Deena Hinshaw said on Monday that people experiencing the following symptoms could also qualify for testing:

Headache

Muscle or joint aches

Feeling unwell

Fatigue or severe exhaustion

Nausea

Vomiting

Diarrhea

Unexplained loss of appetite

Loss of sense of smell or taste and

Pink eye

With files from CTV News Edmonton's Bill Fortier