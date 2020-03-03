EDMONTON -- Local Special Olympians are back home this week after an impressive showing at the national games.

Team Alberta brought home 86 medals from the Special Olympics Canada Winter Games in Thunder Bay.

“When an athlete wins a medal, that means they’ve performed to the best of their abilities and that’s what we’re there for is giving them that opportunity,” Special Olympics Alberta president and CEO Johnny Byrne told CTV Morning Live Edmonton.

Alberta athletes collected 34 gold, 26 silver and 26 bronze medals.

The St. Albert Warriors floor hockey team captured bronze, thanks to a double overtime win last Sunday.

“I just started crying because I was so happy,” goaltender Michele Morris said.

This was Morris’ first trip to Nationals. She’s been playing floor hockey for 10 years.

“It was amazing and I have a lot of support and I got to know a lot more of my teammates better,” she said.

BRONZE!!!!! Warriors take the win in second overtime second shift! ��#soteamab20 pic.twitter.com/mUf11Wpf0W — Special O Alberta (@SpecialOAlberta) February 29, 2020

“Those are the moments of pride when you see the team compete and I think more importantly, like, excel in their element,” Byrne added.

Some members of Team Alberta will get the call to represent Canada at the Worlds in 2021.

Sweden was supposed to host those games, but recently pulled out. Special Olympics International is trying to find a new host country.

Medicine Hat will host the Special Olympics Canada Summer Games in 2022.