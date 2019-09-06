Edmonton chef Brad Smoliak is among the thousands of patients helped by the Mazankowski Alberta Heart Institute so he made sure to be there on Friday as the care centre celebrated its 10th anniversary.

Smoliak, 52 has been a chef for over 25 years and owns a culinary studio where he pours energy and heart into delicious dishes for catered events. But his heart hasn’t made finding that energy easy.

He had his first heart surgery at 11 days old, followed by a second surgery at age five that left a giant scar down the middle of his chest.

“I had blue lips, blue fingers and couldn’t participate in a lot of sports.”

At age 35 he developed tachycardia, a condition where the heart beats over 100 times per minute.

Last year, doctors at the Mazankowski determined although he needed a heart transplant, his body wasn't able to accept it. So, doctors installed a ventricular assist device (VAD), a surgically implanted pump that he now wears year-round.

"Compared to before, I feel like a nine. Before [it was] a three," he said. "It's absolutely night and day."

"I can pretty much do whatever I want. No swimming or hot tubbing, but I can participate in anything now."

To mark the Mazankowski's 10 year anniversary, the University Hospital Foundation made a $10 million donation towards research and new technology.

UHF chairman Jim Brown says he's grateful to the over 17,000 individual donors.

“It’s part of the catalyst, keeping up with the times. It’s 10 years old, equipment and technology has changed.”

The money will provide additional funding for the VAD program, assisting more patients with end stage heart failure like Smoliak.

“They are a world leader in how they deal with every facet ... without them I wouldn’t be here, plain and simple.”