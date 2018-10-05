Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
Ice Castles returning to Edmonton for a fourth year
File.
Marianne Maravilla, CTV Edmonton
Published Friday, October 5, 2018 3:55PM MDT
A popular winter attraction is returning to Edmonton. The Ice Castles are expected to be back at Hawrelak Park in December.
For the fourth year, Edmonton will feature a variety of ice sculptures including ice-carved tunnels, fountains, slides, frozen thrones, and towers of cascading ice.
Crews are expected to begin work on the ice castles as early as late November.