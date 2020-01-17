Ice Castles to reopen Sunday after long extreme cold weather run
EDMONTON -- It's been so cold in Edmonton that even a winter attraction has been closed all week.
The Ice Castles at Hawrelak Park have been closed due to the extreme cold weather that has gripped Alberta for more than a week now.
The attraction is scheduled to reopen Sunday when temperatures are expected to get above -20C.
It will get even warmer starting Monday, with temperatures nearing 0C.