EDMONTON -- The Ice Castles will be back at Hawrelak Park for a fifth year.

The winter attraction is now under construction, and it will open in late December or early January.

Construction involves growing and harvesting up to 10,000 icicles daily, and then hand-placing them and spraying them with water. This process is repeated until the castles reach around 30 feet.

There are five other ice castles in Utah, Colorado, Minnesota, New Hampshire and Wisconsin.

Pre-sale tickets are available online.