Ice District opening three outdoor rinks in fan park

The number of outdoor ice skating spots in Edmonton's core are increasing by three starting this weekend.

For the next four weekends, the Ice District is opening three skating rinks in the Fan Park adjacent to Rogers Place.

Each rink will host public skating and shinny on Saturdays and Sundays from 12-6 p.m. Jan. 20 to Feb. 11.

The Oilers Entertainment Group said in December 2022 they would open the rinks in the Fan Park when they announced the space east of the arena, the former site of the Baccarat Casino, would be transformed into a year-round events area.

Skaters must sign a waiver and wear a provided wristband. Those under age 18 must wear a helmet on the ice.

The Ice District already features one outdoor rink, located in the plaza outside the south entrance to Rogers Place. It is open daily from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.