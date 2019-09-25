EDMONTON -- The ICE District Plaza will open this fall.

Concrete is currently being poured, and programming is expected to start in the upcoming weeks, confirmed Tim Shipton, the Oilers Entertainment Group's (OEG) senior vice president of communications.

Shipton also said the ice plant to cool the pad will be installed in 2020, and skating will begin that winter.

A Loblaws City Market will open at the site, and more amenities will be announced soon, OEG said.

With files from CTV News Edmonton's Jeremy Thompson