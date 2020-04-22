EDMONTON -- The City of Edmonton has announced new trail closures in low-lying areas of the river valley not because of COVID-19, but due to surging water levels creating a safety risk.

Because of rapidly melting ice on the North Saskatchewan River, the city said "substantial ice and debris" has been left on some nearby trails.

Signs and detours have been posted closing the trails, and the city is asking Edmontonians to avoid them.

City staff will monitor the trails and reopen them once they're deemed safe. The trail closures include:

Gold Bar Park lower trail

Highlands lower trail

Emily Murphy Park to Kinsmen Park granular trail

Fort Edmonton river loop trail

Rafters Landing near the Edmonton Riverboat

Anyone who sees water collecting on trails is asked to call 311. Pet owners are also being asked to keep their dogs away from the river.

“This year, the above average snow pack, very late spring and rapidly warming temperatures have resulted in accelerated runoff, as well as significant impact on rising river levels and swift-moving currents," said Bruce McWhinnie, Edmonton Fire Rescue's Chief of Special Operations. "As river levels rise, many contributing factors (including debris and ice) increase risk which is why it is important to stay away from the river and river banks. If you see a person or animal in need of a rescue, do not enter the water. Call 911.”

The floe has also created problems for the Edmonton Riverboat, which was seen listing Wednesday morning.

Updates on trail closures are available on the city's website.

Anyone using the still-open trails is asked to maintain proper physical distancing of two metres from others.