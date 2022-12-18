Ice Palace Skating Club shares holiday spirit with WEM shoppers

West Edmonton Mall goers were dazzled by figure skaters Sunday afternoon at the Ice Palace Holiday Spectacular.

Hosted by the Ice Palace Figure Skating Club, 200 skaters of all levels entertained guests with special routines, starting from four to five-year-old beginners and adult stars.

"It's very fun to skate in the mall," said Ekaterina Gordeeva, a two-time Olympic Champion and coach with the club.

"A lot of our skaters are going to nationals soon," she added, "so this is for fun today."

Skater Matthew Newnham, 19, is heading off to a national competition in Oshawa, Ont., in the new year. He was featured in a group number and then had a solo performance.

"We are just here to have some fun and enjoy Christmas and share the holiday spirit with everyone," Newnham told CTV News Edmonton.