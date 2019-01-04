Highway 93 will remain closed through the weekend.

Officials from Jasper National Park say some areas have received between 60-80 centimetres of snow, with more on the way.

The Icefields Parkway from 11 km south of the Icefields Centre to the Saskatchewan River Crossing, 152 km south of Jasper, is closed to allow for avalanche control and road crews to work.

The highway is expected to reopen late Sunday.