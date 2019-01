Alex Antoneshyn, CTV Edmonton





Icefields Parkway, or Highway 93, reopened Sunday after an avalanche bulletin was issued Friday for Alberta’s mountain parks.

On Jan. 4, Parks Canada urged backcountry users to avoid avalanche terrain over the weekend. Highway 93 was also closed after the area received between 60 and 80 centimeters of snow.

Icefields Parkway reopened Sunday afternoon.