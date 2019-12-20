EDMONTON -- Icefields Parkway (Highway 93) will be closed starting at 10 a.m. on Sunday for avalanche control work.

Drivers should be prepared for a closure of up to eight hours in both directions.

The highway should reopen around 6 p.m. on Sunday.

The maintenance is scheduled because significant snowfall, strong winds and blowing and drifting snow is forecasted to start Friday and continue throughout the weekend.