The city says its crews are working around the clock to keep roads clear of snow and ice.

“We’ve also had crews and units out working on our public sidewalks, bus stops and transit centres,” said Paul Marinkovich, managing supervisor, southwest District for Infrastructure Field Operations.

“We also have units out addressing these by slippery conditions by sanding, chipping sidewalks, etc.,” he added.

They’ve even sent crews into some residential neighbourhoods but only as complaints are made.

So far, the city says it has used a sand and salt mixture on the roads. “Currently to date we have not used our anti icing material for our mobility network,”said Marinkovich.

However, it appears the controversial calcium chloride is still making its way onto roads.

“We do pre wet all our material using calcium chloride it does increase our effectiveness but currently yes we are using a mixture of sand and salt,” Marinkovich said.

He encourages anyone who comes across unsafe road or sidewalk conditions to report it to 3-1-1.