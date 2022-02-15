Identity of man found dead by roadside still unknown, police seek public’s aid

Edmonton police are asking for the public’s help identifying the body of a man found by the roadside on the outskirts of Edmonton.

The body was found near Rabbit Hill Snow Resort on Feb. 10. EPS said an autopsy determined the man was the victim of a homicide.

The man has not been identified and police are looking for tips from the public.

The man is described as:

5’11’ tall

74 kilograms (163 pounds.)

25-40 years old

“He was wearing a long sleeved, button-up, blue plaid flannel shirt, grey Hugo Boss sweatpants and black Air Jordan shoes,” said EPS in a news release.

The cause of death is not being released for “investigative reasons,” added EPS.

Anyone with information is asked to call EPS at 780-432-4567 or Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 or online.