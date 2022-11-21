Identity unknown of male found dead in Fort Saskatchewan fire

An autopsy has been ordered for a person found dead by firefighters in Fort Saskatchewan on Saturday afternoon.

Emergency crews responded to a garage blaze in the 9400 block of 98 street at 1:42 p.m.

Firefighters put the flames out before discovering a dead male inside.

An RCMP spokesperson said Monday that the identity of the victim is unknown and it's not yet clear how he died.

Investigators were working to determine a cause of the fire, but RCMP said it does not appear to be suspicious.

The autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday.