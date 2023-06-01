'If it floats we treat it as a boat': Residents reminded to use the North Saskatchewan River safely this summer

The City of Edmonton, Devon, and Fort Saskatchewan, along with local emergency organizations, are reminding residents to be safe when on or near the North Saskatchewan River this summer.

“We know the North Saskatchewan River is a popular destination so we’re asking everyone to keep safety top of mind and learn about regulations and etiquette,” said Zain Haji with the City of Edmonton’s Park Ranger Marine Unit in a news release. “During our river safety checks with Edmonton Police Service, we continue to find that many people using the river are not in compliance with boating safety regulations which puts them and others at risk.”

Transport Canada regulations require river users with a vessel of any kind to have the required safety equipment on board, including a personal floatation device (PFD) for each person, a throw bag, and a whistle or sounding device.

Any vessel found without PFDs will be directed to leave the water for the safety of those on board.

Officials are reminding river users that vessels aren't limited to boats.

“Regardless of whether you are on an inner tube, paddle board, or floating island – if it floats, we treat it as a boat,” said Const. Derek Jones with the EPS Marine Unit. “River conditions are always changing, so having the right safety gear will help you enjoy the experience more fully, and keep your head above water in an emergency.”

Edmonton Fire Rescue Services rescued 75 people in or near the river last summer.

The Park Ranger Marine unit also conducted 11 rescues.

As of May 18, EFRS had already participated in 44 rescue events on or near water in Edmonton this year.

“The North Saskatchewan River is unpredictable and flow rates change rapidly, without notice,” said Ed Pitman, Acting Chief of Special Operations with EFRS. “This presents a variety of dangers for those in or near the river, including dogs. It’s important to wear lifejackets, have a safety plan before you head out and take into account possible weather changes and currents, temperature and depth of the water.”

Officials say units from several agencies in and around Edmonton will be on the river this summer educating boaters on river safety and enforcing bylaws.