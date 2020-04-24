EDMONTON -- Friday marked the start of Ramadan, but the holy month will look anything but normal in 2020.

Physical distancing rules in Alberta mean Muslims can’t gather like they usually do, but that isn’t stopping them from celebrating.

The Edmonton Islamic Academy held a physically-distanced parade to mark the start of the holy month.

“It was a nice feeling. It was quite emotional for some families,” said Principal Abraham Abougouche.

“There’s some sort of closure where they’re able to come back and see their teacher and wave and wish them a happy Ramadan.”

Ramadan typically focuses on fasting, prayer and community, but this year, local Muslims are finding a new meaning of community.

“Avoid Iarge gatherings, because we don’t want to see anyone ending up in intensive care, fighting for his life or her life,” said Ali Jomha, Imam at Al Rashid Mosque.

The Al Rashid Mosque is holding virtual prayers for its congregation, and families will fast from morning until night at home.

Majeda Fyith and Saleme Fayad have launched an online campaign to boost the Ramadan spirit. Iftar from Afar encourages Muslims to break their daily fast together, while being apart.

“What that essentially is you can prepare a gift or a meal or dessert or whatever the case may be and drop it off on a family member’s doorstep. You snap a photo and use the hashtag #IfbarFromAfar,” said Fayad.

“At the end of the day it’s what you make of it so if you want to put effort in to make it special it can still be special.”

“At the end of Ramadan we mark it with Eid, and it’s similar to Christmas in that there’s gifts, decorations and family gatherings so it’s definitely going to be different,” said Fyith.

The community is also taking the opportunity to help the less fortunate during a time of crisis.

“There’s no question the pandemic has thrown a curveball at all of us and has made things much more complicated, but it hasn’t stopped us from having the opportunity to help people,” said Abougouche.

A food drive was held earlier this month, and Abougouche said they’ll be making more donations during the holy month.

“In collaboration with the Al Rashid mosque we’ll be helping a lot of needy families and focusing on supporting front line workers.”

Every Friday, Saturday and Sunday, volunteers will be in the kitchen at Al Rashid making food.

“The school, the students in particular with their families have been invited to be the delivery people to make sure that food gets to whoever needs it,” he said.

With files from CTV News Edmonton's Nicole Weisberg